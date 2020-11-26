A DOG owner is to go on trial after he denied two bull terriers were dangerously out of control at a retail park and injured a man.
Leon Tamplin, 46, denied two counts the animals were dangerously out of control at Newport Retail Park and injured Gary Phillips on March 7.
The defendant, of Morley Close, Newport, pleaded not guilty to two charges under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 when he appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
His trial is due to take place at Newport Crown Court on December 18.
Tamplin was granted unconditional bail.
