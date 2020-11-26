THE football world has come together to pay their respects to Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday night.

The World Cup winner, who turned 60 last month, suffered a cardiac arrest at home in Tigre.

Reports in Argentia say he was recovering well from successful surgery on a blood clot in November.

Famous for his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter finals, he captained his nation to eventual victory.

After rising through the ranks at local club Argentines Juniors, Maradona joined Boca Juniors where he caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The star moved to Barcelona in 1982 before joining Napoli two years later where he scored over 100 goals and led the side in one of the most prolific periods in the club’s history.

Legends of the game took to social media to express their shock and send well wishes to his family.

Gary Lineker, part of the England side to lose out following the Argentine’s infamous goal in 1986, led the tributes.

He said: “Reports from Argentina that Diego Armanda Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time.

“After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RIPDiego”

Fellow football legend, Pele has also expressed his sadness following the tragic news.

He said: "What sad news. I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to his family. "One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky."

While Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng tweeted: “A sad day for the football world. One of the main faces in the history of the game. We will all miss you. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona.”

While Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford simply wrote: “Legendary.”

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho, who was a good friend of Maradona, took to Instagram to pay his respects alongside a number of pictures of the pair together, saying: “Don Diego...Damn dude I miss you.”