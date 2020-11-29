SOCIAL media giant Twitter have announced they will be relaunching their verification process early next year.
The company has warned some verified accounts could be losing their blue tick status as they ask for user feedback on which type of accounts deserve to be verified.
Inactive or incomplete accounts are most in danger of losing their blue tick.
In an attempt to cut down the number of verified accounts, Twitter explained how it would look to verify six main types of account, although there would be scope to broaden this over time.
The six main types of verified accounts would be those aligned with government; companies, brands and non-profit organisations; news; sport; entertainment; and activists, organisers and other “influential individuals.”
The social media platform paused it’s verification process three years ago after Twitter was widely criticised for verifying the account of an organiser of a far-right rally in the US.
Speaking of the proposed new changes a Twitter blog post read: "We recognise that there are many verified accounts on Twitter who should not be."
"We plan to start by automatically removing badges from accounts that are inactive or have incomplete profiles to help streamline our work and to expand this to include additional types of accounts over the course of 2021."