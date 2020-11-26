THE UK Government has today announced which lockdown tier will be assigned to each part of England when the country moves out of national lockdown on December 2.
Prime minister Boris Johnson revealed his plans to return to a tier system earlier this week with stricter restrictions for tier 2 and tier 3 areas.
What are the key factors the government would have considered?
The five factors include case detection rates in all age groups, case detection rates in the over 60s and the rate at which cases are rising or falling.
The two other measures are the positivity rate – the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken – and pressure on the NHS, including current and projected occupancy.
But Downing Street has declined to give any further details on the indicators.
Which areas are in which tiers?
Tier 1: Medium alert
South East
- Isle of Wight
South West
- Cornwall
- Isles of Scilly
Tier 2: High alert
North West
- Cumbria
- Liverpool City Region
- Warrington and Cheshire
Yorkshire
- York
- North Yorkshire
West Midlands
- Worcestershire
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
East Midlands
- Rutland
- Northamptonshire
East of England
- Suffolk
- Hertfordshire
- Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
- Norfolk
- Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
- Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
London
- all 32 boroughs plus the City of London
South East
- East Sussex
- West Sussex
- Brighton and Hove
- Surrey
- Reading
- Wokingham
- Bracknell Forest
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- West Berkshire
- Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
- Buckinghamshire
- Oxfordshire
South West
- South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Dorset
- Bournemouth
- Christchurch
- Poole
- Gloucestershire
- Wiltshire and Swindon
- Devon
Tier 3: Very High alert
North East
- Tees Valley Combined Authority:
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Darlington
- North East Combined Authority:
- Sunderland
- South Tyneside
- Gateshead
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- North Tyneside
- County Durham
- Northumberland
North West
- Greater Manchester
- Lancashire
- Blackpool
- Blackburn with Darwen
Yorkshire and The Humber
- The Humber
- West Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
West Midlands
- Birmingham and Black Country
- Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
- Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
East Midlands
- Derby and Derbyshire
- Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
- Leicester and Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
South East
- Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)
- Kent and Medway
South West
- Bristol
- South Gloucestershire
- North Somerset