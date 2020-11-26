THE South East Wales Transport Commission has today published its final report, outlining an alternative vision for ending Newport's problems with M4 congestion.
But what started out as a project to find a 'plan B' for the abandoned relief road motorway has since become a far-reaching, comprehensive proposal to invest in the region's public transport network.
Today's report contains no new plans to alter or adapt the existing motorway infrastructure for car users – instead focusing on how rail and bus services can become a viable alternative for local and intercity travel.
Commission chairman Lord Burns told the Argus it was obvious from the early stages that any plan to improve transport in the region would have to go beyond the motorway.
But the commission has already proposed several 'fast track' measures to improve the M4 – and work to complete the main recommendation is currently under way.
The variable speed zone around Newport is being dismantled this winter and replaced with a fixed, 50mph average speed camera system, which the commission believes will improve traffic flow.
The commission's other recommendations for the M4 were to increase the number of traffic officers patrolling the road, in an attempt to clear accidents and obstructions more clearly; as well as improving the signage and access to filter lanes either side of the Brynglas tunnels, where much of the motorway congestion is found.
