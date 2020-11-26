THE UK government has announced which regions in England will be placed under specific 'tiers' of coronavirus restrictions.
The announcement of sorts was made online via a government website which allowed users to check their postcode.
However, the website was promptly overwhelmed and crashed.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, blasted the government’s decision to put information online before the news was announced to MPs.
He welcomed the website's crashing.
A complete list of which region would be in what tier was then uploaded.
Here is how the announcement affects the three English regions which border Gwent, and what it means to you.
The three English regions with Gwent borders are Bristol, Gloucestershire and Herefordshire.
Tier breakdown:
- Herefordshire - Tier 2
- Gloucestershire - Tier 2
- Bristol - Tier 3
Tier 3 is the strictest of the three tiers.
Under Tier 3 restrictions no household mixing is permitted, either indoors or out.
Also prohibited under Tier 3:
- Meeting in groups of more than six outdoors in public places such as parks
- Visiting pubs and restaurants - they must operate via takeaway only
- Visiting indoor entertainment venues
- Travelling in or out of the affected area - unless absolutely necessary
Under Tier 2 the restrictions are slightly more accommodating.
Prohibited under Tier 2:
- Mixing indoors
- Meeting in groups of more than six outdoors
- Visiting pubs and restaurants after the 11pm curfew
- Being served alcohol - unless with a 'substantial meal'
As well as this, spectators at sporting events and live performances will be permitted to attend - however, there will be limits on crowd sizes.
