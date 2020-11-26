POLICE are on the hunt for a man who has been recalled to prison.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 26-year-old Conor Webley, from Hengoed.
He was released from prison in August following him being sentenced for robbery in September 2018.
MORE NEWS:
- Gwent's links to British imperialism and the slave trade
- Delivery driver's van raided twice in a week in Pill, Newport
- Are these Disney decorations the oldest Christmas lights in Wales?
Conor Webley was released on licence but, as he has breached his licence conditions, he has been recalled to prison.
Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 2000409654.
Gwent Police are also available to message directly via their accounts on Facebook and Twitter.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.