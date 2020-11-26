A LARGE presence of fire crews and fire fighting equipment will be out in Newport today.
The operation, which will be conducted near Nash Road in the city, will involve a number of appliances and vehicles.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have issued a statement to reassure members of the public that the large presence is simply a training exercise.
"Our crews will be taking part in a training exercise near Nash Road, Newport," they said.
"Please do not be alarmed as there will be a large presence of appliances."
Crews from Malpas and Ebbw Vale station will be simulating a mud rescue in the River Usk as part of the exercise.
"Training is crucial to ensure our firefighters are able to respond to a wide range of emergencies," said a spokesperson.