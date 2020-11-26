A DRUNKEN knifeman who waved a blade at a man as he walked home from a VE Day party handed himself in to police after his photograph was shared on Facebook.

Daniel Drake, 23, from Ebbw Vale, adopted a “fighting stance” as he squared up to Jake Smith before he brandished the 6-inch knife.

The frightening confrontation took place at around 11pm on May 8 near Beaufort Rise as people made their way home from a gathering.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said: “The group had been to a VE Day celebration and Mr Smith fell behind as he was carrying a heavy bag.

“He then saw the defendant run towards him with the 6-inch blade.

"He approached Mr Smith in an aggressive manner and took up a fighting stance.

“The defendant produced the knife, held it at chest height and pointed it towards Mr Smith and started waving it around in a threatening manner.

“The complainant said to him, ‘If you want to fight, we will fight with fists’.

“The defendant then ran away when he was aware the police were being called.

“One of the group took a photograph of Drake and shared it on Facebook.”

He handed himself in at Ebbw Vale police station the next day.

Mr Strobl said: “There had been a serious risk of disorder. The defendant was in drink and approached someone in an aggressive manner.”

Drake, of Pant-Y-Glan, Beaufort, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public.

He was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Stephen Thomas, mitigating, said: “The defendant is fully aware of the distress he has caused.

“He was intoxicated that night after an argument with his partner and he was in an emotional state.

“Mr Drake had no intention of harming anyone. He’s deeply ashamed about what he’s done.”

At Cardiff Crown Court, the judge, Recorder Dyfed Thomas, told Drake: “People who carry knives usually go to prison.

“There is a good reason for that. It is exceptionally dangerous to have a knife in a public place and to wield one when you are drunk.”

The defendant was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months.

The unemployed Drake was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 towards prosecution costs and a £128 surcharge.