A FURTHER 351 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Gwent, according to the latest statistics from Public Health Wales.

This represents just under a third of the 1,251 new cases recorded across Wales in the 24 hours covered by this latest release.

Caerphilly saw the largest rise in cases in Gwent (107), followed by Newport (84), Torfaen (65), Blaenau Gwent (59) and Monmouthshire (36).

155 new cases were recorded in Cardiff - the largest rise in Wales - and Swansea (135), Neath Port Talbot (107) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (115) also recorded more than 100 new cases.

Over the last seven days, the incidence rate in Blaenau Gwent is higher than anywhere else in the country, with 405.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

Torfaen now has the second highest number of cases over the past seven days per 100,000 population, with 333.1, while Newport (298.7) and Caerphilly (266.7) are also among the highest in Wales.

In fact, Neath Port Talbot (294.5) is the only area outside of Gwent to be in the five worst affected local authorities in Wales, based on the seven day figure for cases per 100,000 population.

By comparison, the average across Wales as a whole is 189.4 per 100,000 residents.

Six more deaths have been recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, while 28 have been recorded across the whole of Wales.