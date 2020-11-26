The UK Government has today announced which lockdown tier will be assigned to each part of England when the country moves out of national lockdown on December 2.
Prime minister Boris Johnson revealed his plans to return to a tier system earlier this week with stricter restrictions for tier 2 and tier 3 areas.
There are 3 tiers. There are different rules depending on what tier an area is in.
Are you planning on going to England? Here's how to find out which which tier the area is in.
Although an official statement from the government is expected shortly there is a way you can find out which tier restriction will be in place in your area. Visit the gov.co.uk website and simply enter your postcode into the box, your area's tier restrictions will be revealed.
What each tier sytem means.
What can you do in Tier 1 (Medium Alert)?
Those in Tier 1 will have to follow these rules:
- Meeting friends and family: Maximum of six indoors or outdoors, apart from with members of a single household or support bubble.
- Bars, pubs and restaurants: Venues must be table service only. They must stop taking orders by 10pm and must close by 11pm.
- Retail: Open.
- Work and business: Everyone who can work from home should do so.
- Education: Early years settings, schools, colleges and universities will be open. Childcare, other supervised activities for children and childcare bubbles permitted.
- Indoor leisure: Open.
- Accommodation: Open.
- Personal care: Open.
- Overnight stays: Permitted with household, support bubble, or up to six people.
- Weddings and funerals: 15 guests for weddings, civil partnerships, wedding receptions and wakes, 30 for funerals.
- Entertainment: Open.
- Places of worship: Open, but cannot interact with more than six people.
- Travelling: Walk or cycle if possible, plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport. Avoid car sharing with those outside of your household or support bubble. Avoid travelling into a Tier 3 area, other than where necessary such as for work or education. Further exemptions apply.
- Exercise: Classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but must follow the rule of six indoors. Organised activities for elite athletes, under-18s and disabled people can continue.
- Residential care: Covid-secure arrangements such as substantial screens, visiting pods and window visits. Outdoor/airtight visits only (rollout of rapid testing will enable indoor visits including contact).
- Large events: Sport, live performances and business meetings limited to 50 per cent capacity of 4,000 people outdoors (whichever is lower) and 50 per cent capacity or 1,000 people indoors (whichever is lower).
What can you do in Tier 2 (High alert)?
Those in Tier 2 will have to follow these rules:
- Meeting friends and family: No mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles. Maximum of six outdoors.
- Bars, pubs and restaurants: Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with substantial meals. Venues must stop taking orders at 10pm and must close by 11pm.
- Retail: Open.
- Work and business: Everyone who can work from home should do so.
- Education: Early years settings, schools, colleges and universities will be open. Childcare, other supervised activities for children and childcare bubbles permitted.
- Indoor leisure: Open.
- Accommodation: Open.
- Personal care: Open.
- Overnight stays: Permitted with household or support bubble.
- Weddings and funerals: 15 guests for weddings, civil partnerships, wedding receptions and wakes, 30 for funerals.
- Entertainment: Open.
- Places of worship: Open, but cannot interact with anyone outside household or support bubble.
- Travelling: Reduce the number of journeys you make and walk or cycle if possible. Avoid busy times and routes on public transport. Avoid car sharing with those outside of your household or support bubble. Avoid travelling into a Tier 3 area, other than where necessary such as for work or education. Further exemptions apply.
- Exercise: Classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but cannot take place indoors if there is any interaction between people from different households. Organised activities for elite athletes, under-18s and disabled people can continue.
- Residential care: Covid-secure arrangements such as substantial screens, visiting pods and window visits. Outdoor/airtight visits only (rollout of rapid testing will enable indoor visits including contact).
- Large events: Sport, live performances and business meetings limited to 50 per cent capacity of 2,000 people outdoors (whichever is lower) and 50 per cent capacity or 1,000 people indoors (whichever is lower).
What can you do in Tier 3 (Very high alert)?
Those in Tier 3 will have to follow these rules:
- Meeting friends and family: No mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles. Maximum of six outdoors.
- Bars, pubs and restaurants: Hospitality is closed, with the exception of sales by takeaway, drive-through or delivery.
- Retail: Open.
- Work and business: Everyone who can work from home should do so.
- Education: Early years settings, schools, colleges and universities will be open. Childcare, other supervised activities for children and childcare bubbles permitted.
- Indoor leisure: Group activities and classes should not take place.
- Accommodation: Closed (with limited exceptions).
- Personal care: Open.
- Overnight stays: Government advise against overnight stays other than with household or support bubble.
- Weddings and funerals: 15 guests for weddings, civil partnerships and wakes. Wedding receptions not permitted.
- Entertainment: Indoor venues closed.
- Places of worship: Open, but cannot interact with anyone outside household or support bubble.
- Travelling: Avoid travelling outside your area, other than where necessary such as for work or education. Further exemptions apply. Reduce the number of journeys where possible. Plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport. Avoid car sharing with those outside of your household or support bubble.
- Exercise: Classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but some people should avoid higher-risk contact activity. Group exercise activities and sports indoors should not take place, unless with your household or bubble. Organised activities for elite athletes, under-18s and disabled people can continue.
- Residential care: Covid-secure arrangements such as substantial screens, visiting pods and window visits. Outdoor/airtight visits only (rollout of rapid testing will enable indoor visits including contact).
- Large events: Events should not take place. Drive-in events permitted.