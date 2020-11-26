OUTGOING US president Donald Trump has been targeted by online pranksters branding him a "loser" in huge letters placed in front of one of his Scottish golf resorts.
Trump lost out to Joe Biden in the recent US presidential race but is yet to admit defeat to his rival, falsely giving credit to voter fraud for the victory.
Trump appeared to be having a change of heart after allowing the official transfer of power to the president-elect - with the federal government already recognising Joe Biden as the victor.
But yesterday Trump took to Twitter to once again claim a "RIGGED ELECTION", a tweet which was censored by the social media platform with the message: "This claim about election fraud is disputed."
In typical Led By Donkeys fashion, a British political activists group, a reply soon followed mocking the President.
The satire specialists had projected the word LOSER in giant letters across the front lawns of Trump's golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.
A video of the stunt was posted online with the caption: "We know you're finding it difficult to accept the election result so we projected it onto your golf course with some familiar music."
We know you’re finding it difficult to accept the election result so we projected it onto your golf course with some familiar music pic.twitter.com/sn6h0zA5MT— Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) November 25, 2020
The video was soundtracked by YMCA by the band Village People, a song used in Trump's viral presidential campaign.