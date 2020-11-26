A WOMAN thought she was going to be killed after her drunken ex-boyfriend slashed her face with a shard of glass.

Ieuan Beaton, 22, from Ebbw Vale, said to his terrified victim: “You are going to see me die tonight and I’m going to take you with me.”

Rebecca Griffiths, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The complainant really thought he was going to kill her.”

Beaton had only just been released from prison for a racially aggravated assault at an Ebbw Vale takeaway when he visited his ex uninvited.

Miss Griffiths said: “During the early hours of the morning on October 21, the victim heard a knock on the door.

“It was the defendant. He said, ‘Hello my darling.’ “She asked him what he was doing there and began swearing at him.

“Mr Beaton was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet and was holding a half full bottle of vodka.

“He also had bottles of Desperados and threw them and they smashed on the floor.

“The defendant punched his former partner to the left side of the face and threw a bottle of Desperados at a mirror causing it to fall and smash on the floor.

“He then punched the wall, causing a dent in it.”

Beaton thumped his ex again after blaming her when he tripped over a Hoover.

Miss Griffiths said: “He then cut his face with a piece of glass and told her, ‘You are going to see me die tonight and I’m going to take you with me.’ “The defendant then slashed her face with a shard of glass.

“The complainant really thought he was going to kill her.

“She had a cut to the left side of her face and neck”

Police officers arrived to arrest Beaton but he started to attack them.

He drew blood after biting Special Constable Owen Bevan and his colleagues were kicked, spat at and threatened.

Beaton, of Libanus Road, was handcuffed and later placed in leg restraints and a spit hood put over his head.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm, three counts of assaulting an emergency work and criminal damage.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “The defendant regrets what he has done. He still has feelings for this lady.

“He has an entrenched drink problem and had drunk too much hard liquor – nearly a whole bottle of vodka.

“Fortunately for those assaulted, there were no significant injuries.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan jailed Beaton for 20 months and made him the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order.

He must not be in possession of alcohol in public or be drunk in public for the next 24 months.

A five-year restraining order not to contact his ex-girlfriend was also imposed.