WEATHER warnings are in place for much of Gwent tonight and into tomorrow.
The Met Office are warning of fog and freezing patches developing in Newport, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
Some of those fog patches are expected to become dense in places with very poor visibility.
Fog is likely to be slow to clear during Friday and may last through the day in some places which may lead to some travel disruption.
Traffic Wales tweeted a warning to motorists ahead of the weather warning.
READ MORE:
- Four areas of Gwent now have the highest case rates in Wales
- Plans for public transport overhaul in city - including four new train stations
- Report highlight's Gwent's links to British imperialism and the slave trade
They said: "A yellow warning for fog is in place from 8pm today until midday tomorrow.
"Please drive carefully if travelling.
"Always turn on your lights to increase visibility and keep your distance from the vehicle in front."
These are The Met Office's top tips for driving in fog:
- Avoid travel if possible
- Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect
- Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion
- Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves
- Don't hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security
- Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice.