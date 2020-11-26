TWO men have been arrested escaping a property during a drugs raid.

Officers from Gwent Police carried out a raid of a building in Pontypool following reports of suspicious activity.

Two men inside the home were arrested trying to escape.

Both of the men have been charged and remanded in custody.

READ MORE:

Officers discovered a "significant" amount of cannabis being grown inside the abandoned building.

A spokesman for Gwent Police's Torfaen officers said: "Following a report of suspicious circumstances in Pontypool, officers have discovered a significant amount of cannabis being grown inside an abandoned building.

"Two males were arrested escaping the property and have now been charged and remanded."