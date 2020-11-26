ALMOST 100 street names in Gwent were reviewed as part of a report in to public monuments, street and building names in Wales associated with the slave trade and the British Empire.
The report, published today, was commissioned by first minister Mark Drakeford in July in response to the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests.
Street names across Wales were examined to see whether they were commemorating a person who had "definite personal culpability" in relation to the slave trade or British imperialism, such as the 30 across Wales named after Thomas Picton, who "owned or directly benefitted from plantations or mines worked by the enslaved."
In some cases, the findings were inconclusive as to whether the name was a commemoration of the 'person of interest', or the person's culpability was found to be uncertain. This included 13 streets across Wales named after Winston Churchill, who campaigners have highlighted as someone who's views require further examination, and 32 roads named after the Duke of Wellington Arthur Wellesley, who opposed the abolition of slavery.
Below is a list of all the 96 streets in Gwent which were included in the audit, and what the findings were in relation to their names.
Newport
- Drake Close, Ringland - Named after Sir Francis Drake, who's first transatlantic voyages were as a slaver.
- Hawkins Crescent, Newport - Named after John Hawkins, who sailed transatlantic voyages as a slaver.
- Jervis Walk, Ringland - Named after John Jervis, Earl St Vincent, who spoke against the slave trade abolition bill of 1807 on the grounds that the nation would lose revenue.
- Henry Morgan Close, Duffryn - Named after Henry Morgan, who owned three plantations at the time his death and was a cousin of the Morgans of Tredegar.
- Nelson Drive, Ringland - Named after Horatio Nelson, who is known from private correspondence to have opposed the abolition of the slave trade though he doesn’t appear to have done so publicly.
- Rodney Parade and Rodney Road, Newport - The report findings were uncertain if the name was related to Admiral George Brydges Rodney, who spoke against abolition of the slave trade in the House of Lords and when he gave evidence in 1788 to the select committee appointed to examine the slave trade said he had seen no evidence that Africans were treated with brutality during many years in the West Indies.
- Colston Avenue, Colston Court and Colston Place, all in Liswerry - No reason was given for the naming, but they may have been chosen as a familiar name in nearby Bristol, or related to Colston in Pembrokeshire, rather than Edward Colston
- Hood Road, Ringland – No connection to Samuel Hood, who supported Picton in his trial, though was never accused of Picton’s crimes and does not appear to have had any direct involvement in plantations or the slave trade.
- Oakley Street, Liswerry - No connection with Thomas Oakley, who was compensated for 69 enslaved people in Jamaica.
- Picton Walk, Coedkernew - Was named after Picton castle, rather than Thomas Picton, who was a plantation owner and drew up a slave code that was designed to control the enslaved population through torture and exemplary executions..
- Beaufort Place, Beaufort Road and Worcester Crescent, all in Beechwood, Beaufort Terrace, Stow Hill, and Somerset Road, St Julians - The audit found these were unrelated to Henry Charles Somerset, Marquess of Worcester, 6th Duke of Beaufort, who voted against the abolition of the slave trade in 1796.
- Wellington Road, Allt-yr-Yn - Named after the New Zealand city of Wellington, rather than Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington, who the report findings were uncertain about his culpability.
- York Place, Stow Hill and York Road, St Julians - Found to be unrelated to King James II, Duke of York, who was Governor of the Royal Adventurers into Africa (later the Royal African Company), which was the principal body involved in the English slave trade.
Torfaen
- Clarence Road and Clarence Street, Pontypool - The audit found certain commemoration of King William IV, Duke of Clarence, who spoke out strongly and on many occasions in favour of plantation owners and against abolition of the slave trade.
- Kitchener Street, Pontypool - Named after Horatio Herbert Kitchener, who the audit found was heavily criticised for his actions as Chief of Staff in South Africa during the Second Boer War.
- Picton Road, Abersychan, and Picton Street, Griffithstown - Named after Thomas Picton.
- Picton Walk, Fairwater - The audit found was unlikely to be named after Thomas Picton.
- Gladstone Place, Panteg, Gladstone Terrace, Abersychan, and Gladstone Terrace, Blaenavon - Named after William Ewart Gladstone, his culpability was uncertain, according to the audit.
- Jim Crow Square, Croesyceiliog - The audit found it has been claimed to be named after an English seaman Jim Crow, rather than the racist stereotype, although no evidence could be found of this.
- Wellington Drive, Fairwater, Wellington Lane, Pen Tranch, and Wellington Road, Abersychan - Named after Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington.
- Beaufort Close, Fairwater, Somerset Road, Cwmbran, Worcester Close and Worcester Path, both in Llanyrafon - Were found to have no connection to Henry Charles Somerset.
- York Close, Fairwater – Named after the city of York, not King James II, Duke of York.
Monmouthshire
- Nelson Street and Upper Nelson Street, Chepstow - Named after Horatio Nelson.
- Beaufort Square, Chepstow and Worcester Street, Monmouth - The report findings were uncertain if named after Henry Charles Somerset.
- Kemeys Road, Gwehelog Fawr, Kemeys Road, Llanover, Ysgubor Kemeys Road, Caerwent - The audit found no definite connection to John Kemeys Gardner Kemeys, who inherited slaves in Jamaica from his father and was High Sheriff of Monmouthshire in 1809.
- Oakley Close, Oakley Crescent and Oakley Way, all in Caldicot - No connection with Thomas Oakley.
- Beaufort Crescent, Llanbadoc, Beaufort Gardens, Beaufort Square and Somerset Drive, all in Raglan, Beaufort Park Way, Beaufort Place and Somerset Way, all in Chepstow, Beaufort Road and Somerset Road, both in Monmouth, and Somerset Grove, Magor with Undy - Were found to have no connection to Henry Charles Somerset.
- York Close, Monmouth - Found to be unrelated to King James II, Duke of York.
- Duke of York Road, Monmouth - Named as it was the road leading to the former Old Duke of York pub. The name of pub would’ve related to James II, but not the road name.
Blaenau Gwent
- Picton Place, Beaufort - Named after Thomas Picton.
- Picton Road, Tredegar - Uncertain if connected to Thomas Picton.
- Gladstone Place, Tredegar, Gladstone Street, Abertillery, Gladstone Street, Brynmawr, and Gladstone Street, Nantyglo and Blaina - Named after William Ewart Gladstone.
- Nelson Street, Beaufort - Named after Horatio Nelson.
- Beaufort Street, Somerset Street, and Worcester Street, all in Brynmawr - Uncertain if named after Henry Charles Somerset.
- Beaufort Close, Tredegar, Beaufort Hill and Beaufort Rise in Beaufort, Beaufort Terrace, Badminton, and Somerset Street, Abertillery - Were found to have no connection to Henry Charles Somerset.
- Canning Street, Cwm - No connection to George Canning, who the report found supported the abolition of the slave trade and argued against the creation of new slave colonies, but he considered emancipation of slaves en masse to be a "dangerous experiment."
- Bryn Kendall, Beaufort - Was found not likely to refer to Edward Kendall, who was awarded compensation for enslaved people in Dominica, although seemed not to have had interests of his own in plantations, according to the report.
- York Avenue, Ebbw Vale, York Street, Abertillery, York Terrace, Cwm and York Terrace, Tredegar - Found to be unrelated to King James II, Duke of York.
Caerphilly
- Picton Street, Rhymney - Named after Thomas Picton.
- Gladstone Road, Crumlin, Gladstone Street, Crosskeys, and Gladstone Terrace, Rhymney - Named after William Ewart Gladstone.
- Nelson Terrace, New Tredegar - Named after Horatio Nelson.
- Nelson Road, Gelligaer - Named as it is the road to the settlement of Nelson.
- Lower Stanley Terrace and Upper Stanley Terrace, both New Tredegar, and Stanley Street in Senghenydd - The report found were possibly named to commemorate Henry Morton Stanley, who exposed and attacked the Arab and East African slave trade yet was accused of himself using slaves as porters and in Sudan effectively opening up new routes for slave traders.
- Wellington Terrace, New Tredegar, and Wellington Way, Rhymney - Named after Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington.
- Beaufort Cottages, Newbridge - Was found to have no connection to Henry Charles Somerset.
- York Avenue, Penmaen, York Place, Abercarn, and York Place, Risca - Found to be unrelated to King James II, Duke of York.
