DON'T forget the Great Malpas Bake Off is back this weekend.

The Great Malpas Bake Off - inspired by The Great British Bake Off and supported by former GBBO contestant, Jon Jenkins - returns for its third year on Saturday November 28.

Changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, mean there will be a virtual coffee morning to raise money for Myeloma UK Cancer Research - organiser, Jamie Hart, has suffered with myeloma since 2016.

Anyone hoping to enter the competition can drop their creations off at Malpas Cricket Club - Mr Hart will be picking up the bakes at 10am on Saturday morning ready for judging.

As this is a virtual coffee morning the club will not be open.

IN OTHER NEWS:

People are also asked to take a photo of themselves enjoying cake (or biscuits) and a cuppa and share on The Great Malpas Bake Off's Facebook page.

They are also encouraged to donate - any amount - to Myeloma UK via PayPal. Those donating should use the e-mail address malpasbake@outlook.com and add "beat cancer" to the transaction.

There will also be a raffle this Saturday - organiser Jamie Hart said: "We have had some fantastic one off prizes money can’t buy - including some illustrations from the main illustrator of the fantastic GBBO show."

To donate prizes e-mail malpasbake@outlook.com or to buy raffle tickets - for £1 a strip - use the "friends and family" option when sending on PayPal using the malpasbake@outlook.com