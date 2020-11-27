Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
The Reviewed team is in overdrive covering the avalanche of Black Friday sales. As ever, our mission and our promise is to find only the top-rated products at the lowest possible prices. It's been a tough year. So sit back, have a cup of tea, and let us do the heavy lifting on your Christmas shopping.
Under £30
- Get the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation for £28.99 (Save £21)
- Get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation and 3 months of Prime for £24.99
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote for £29.99 (Save £20)
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for £19.99 (Save £10)
- Get the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for £29.99 (Save £20)
- Get the Finishing Touch FlawlessNext Generation Facial Hair Remover for £23.99 (Save £6)
- Get the TRESemme 5542DU 2200W Power Smooth and Shine Dryer for £12.49 (Save £7.51)
- Get Up to 58% off Olay Skincare
- Get up to 25% Disney Princess Dolls
Under £50
- Get the REVLON Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser for £38.99 (Save £21.99)
- Get the Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker for £38.99 (Save £38.99)
- Get the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for £34.99 (Save £15)
- Get the Amazon Kindle for £49.99 (Save £20)
- Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for £39.99 (Save £40)
- Get the Blink Mini indoor smart security camera for £24.99 (Save £10)
- Get the Anker Soundcore Q20 Noise Cancelling Headphones for £36.39 (Save £15.60)
- Get the Morphy Richards 162009 Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker for £41.99 (Save £13)
- Get the Tefal 5 Piece Comfort Ma Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set for £49.99 (Save £10)
- Get the Philips OneBlade Hybrid Body and Face Stubble Trimmer for £33.99 (Save £26)
- Get PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership for £37.49
Under £100
- Get the Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer for £99 (Save £100)
- Get the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for £54.99 (Save £165)
- Get the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for £59.99 (Save £25)
- Get the Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker for £99.99 (Save £30.99)
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell for £59.99 (Save £30)
- Get the Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for £79 (Save £18.93)
- Up to 30% off Lego
Under £200
- Get the Apple Airpods with Charging Case for £124.99 (Save £34.51)
- Get the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £125.99 (Save £74)
- Get the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £152.99 (Save £67)
- Get the Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for £129.99 (Save £70.99)
- Get the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner for £196.90 (Save £153.09)
- Get the Philips Essential Air Fryer XL for £159.99 (Save £70.01)
Under £500
- Get the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £299.99 (Save £100)
- Get the Apple Watch Series 5 for £399 (Save £129.01)
- Get the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing bundle for £224
- Get the Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D All-Stars Bundle for £224
- Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for £219 (Save £19.16)
- Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for £209.99 (Save £119.96)
- Get the Sage The Barista Express Machine for £399.99 (Save £199.96)
- Get the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 Laptop for £489.99 (Save £60)
- Get the LG 43UN71006LB 43 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV for £319 (Save £160.99)
Under £1000
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
Comments are closed on this article.