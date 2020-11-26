SPECIAL restrictions on travellers from Denmark are set to be lifted in Wales, but people will still be required to quarantine.

Health minister Vaughan Gething has announced the latest changes to the country's quarantine list, with travellers from two more countries now being asked to isolate on arrival.

Estonia and Latvia have been removed from the list of exempt countries and territories, meaning that people travelling to and from those areas will now need to quarantine on their return.

Several areas have been added to the list, removing the need to isolate.

They include Aruba, Bhutan, Mongolia, Timor-Leste and the Pacific Islands of Samoa, Kiribati, Micronesia, Tonga, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands.

Mr Gething said: "On 10 July, the Welsh Government amended these Regulations to introduce exemptions from the isolation requirement for a list of countries and territories, and a limited range of people in specialised sectors or employment who may be exempted from the isolation requirement or excepted from certain provisions of the passenger information requirements.

"Since then these Regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.

"Today I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that Estonia and Latvia will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories. Travellers from these countries will be required to isolate on arrival in Wales.

"I have also decided that Aruba, Bhutan, Mongolia, Timor-Leste and the Pacific islands of Samoa, Kiribati, Micronesia, Tonga, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands will be added to the list of exempt countries and territories. Travellers from these countries and territories will therefore not be required to isolate on arrival in Wales."

Additional restrictions had been imposed on travellers from Denmark and members of their household.

However, the health minister announced today that those would be lifted.

He added: "The prohibition on the arrival of aircraft and vessels travelling directly from Denmark will also be lifted.

"Denmark will not, however, be included in the list of exempt countries and territories.

"Therefore, travellers from Denmark will continue to be required to isolate on arrival in Wales."

The changes will come into force at 4am on Saturday, November 28.