NEWPORT’S award-winning art festival returns this weekend – and it’s jam-packed with things to see and do.

Art on the Hill (AOTH) returns to Newport west for its fourth year, albeit different this year due to coronavirus – all exhibitions will be windows, external or online.

Here's everything you need to know about AOTH2020.

When and where?

AOTH2020 will take place over the weekend, from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29.

This year 50 artists and organisations are involved with AOTH, offering an array of exhibitions to view and events to get involved with in various venues in the west of Newport.

Some of the venues included in this year's line-up are:

Key venue, Cwtsh Community Centre, Stow Hill

Rogue Fox Coffee House, Clytha Park Road

St Woolos Cathedral, Stow Hill

Xclusive Jewellers, High Street

Diverse Vinyl, Charles Street

That Cafe, Risca Road

The Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre, Kingsway

Shire Hall, Pentonville

Bwrw Cwrw, Newport Arcade

The Red Lion, Stow Hill

Le Pub, High Street

The Cellar Door, Clytha Park Road

Westgate Hotel, High Street

There are also a number of people getting people involved from their own homes, and others hosting online events.

Check out AOTH Facebook page for the full line-up, or download a map from the AOTH website.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Which artists are involved?

There are various local artists and organisations involved - including including theatre maker Justin Teddy Cliffe, Operasonic, Menter Iaith Casnewydd, live artist Marega Palser, visual artist Jon Sherwood, and writer Sarah M Davies.

To see the full creative line-up visit celfarybrynnp20.home.blog/artistiaid-artists/

Design your own map competition

Event maps will be displayed on venues taking part, or are also available to download and print.

There will also be a competition to draw your own map of AOTH - share your creation on social media using @aoth.np20 #aoth2020 for a chance to win.

The prize is a special print, created by Newport artist Ben Meredith to celebrate AOTH2020, which will be exhibited at Diverse Vinyl.

The print is emblazoned with the strapline ‘Stay Safe’ and features the Stone Cherub - an enduring Port icon that proudly adorns Newport bridge.

Children's writing competition

Cwtsh Community Centre is a key venue and - along with hosting an exhibition of work by local artists Greta Hart & Chris Langley, curated by John Briggs - will run a writing competition in association with Cwtsh Children's Library.

The competition is for youngsters aged seven to 11, with winners receiving signed copies of A Clockwork Crow by Catherine Fisher.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Is AOTH suitable for families?

Yes, families are welcome to explore the exhibitions and take part in AOTH events.

Families can create their own house lanterns, with a Zoom workshop with artist Andrea Carney on Friday. There will also be a quick how-to video available for people who miss the Zoom.

House lanterns can be displayed in windows over the weekend, with people encouraged to share their photos on social media using @AOTH_NP20

Families can also take part in Flowers for the Family and paint a flower to exhibit in your window.

Families can also join Newport Museum and Art Gallery online, who will be running art activities via their social media channels and partnering with Art Clwb @sofasharewales on Facebook linking with #CreatewithNaz @ZibaCreativeUK.

(Picture: Epic Awards)

What award has AOTH won?

Art on the Hill, run by Voluntary Festival Directors Kate Mercer and Sarah Goodey, was the 2020 Wales winner of the Epic Awards offered by Voluntary Arts to inspiring community projects.

On the Epic Awards website the festival is described as "an open house and open studio annual arts trail bringing together multiple venues over one weekend, thus increasing the community’s access to a diverse range of artistic activity."

Festival organisers set-up the festival to allow participants to "celebrate who they are" and to "promote themselves and their resources in our community, without agenda, other than to champion the cultural profile of Newport.”