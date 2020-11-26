A TWO-WEEK Christmas fair is giving small businesses and Wales' crucial air ambulance service a vital boost.

The online fair, which started on Saturday, November 21, and will run until Saturday, December 5, has been set up to support small businesses who have missed out on sales as many Christmas fairs have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair - which involves 22 small businesses from across Wales - will also raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance Charity. All stall holders have donated £5 which will be given to Wales Air Ambulance.

Organiser Katie Macro, whose own business is taking part, said: “I decided to organise a virtual Christmas fair as lots of Christmas fairs this year have been cancelled which has impacted small businesses.

"Unlike others that are being run, I didn’t want to charge people and take the profit, but instead raise money for a charity that I hold very close to my heart.”

Some of the small businesses taking part include Katie Macro Creations, Heddfan from Narberth, Y Gegin Maldon, Hannah Bartlett Prints and Anna Davies Designs.

You can "visit" the fair through a public Facebook group: Christmas Virtual Fayre - In Aid of Wales Air Ambulance and there is a JustGiving page for anybody who would like to donate to Wales Air Ambulance Charity.

The all-Wales charity provides vital emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening illness or injuries.

Since launching on St David's Day 2001, Wales Air Ambulance Charity has carried out more than 37,000 missions.

Along with various home-made items for sale, the Christmas fair will also host a raffle with the opportunity to win £240 worth of "amazing" prizes. Tickets for the raffle are £2 each; all proceeds go to Wales Air Ambulance.

All items will be delivered by Christmas, making it ideal for people hoping to do their Christmas shopping from the comfort of their own home.

Ms Macro is planning on running another fair in spring. Businesses wanting to get involved in this can e-mail her at k.e.macro@hotmail.com