Police are appealing for information after two Cwmbran garages were broken into.
Gwent Police officers in Torfaen are investigating the break ins in Pontnewydd.
The first occurred between 5pm and 8pm on November 21 in Five Locks Road.
The second incident was on November 24 in Penllyn Avenue in the early hours of the morning.
On the Five Locks Road incident, a police spokesman said: "Unknown persons have gained entry to a garage situated on Five Locks Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran sometime between 5pm and 8pm on November 21.
"Please ring 101 quoting Niche number 2000425333 if you have any information that will assist with the enquiries."
While on the Penllyn Avenue incident, a spokesman said: "Unknown persons have gained entry to a garage situated on Penllyn Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran sometime in the early hours of November 24.
"Please ring 101 quoting niche number 2000427750 if you have any information that will assist with the enquiries."