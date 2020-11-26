A NEWPORT paramedic has been recognised for his bravery and quick-thinking actions during a 999 call.

Nigel James has been awarded the Emergency Medical Service Award at the Welsh Ambulance Service's Staff Awards 2020.

The service has honoured its staff and volunteers at its fifth annual awards ceremony.

More than a dozen awards were presented to workers across Wales at tonight’s virtual ceremony, as well as a trio of special awards in celebration of the World Health Organisation’s International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

A moving tribute was also paid to lost colleagues, including Swansea paramedic Gerallt Davies MBE, who died in April after contracting coronavirus.

As well Mr James, awards were handed out to James Haley, assistant finance manager in Cwmbran, Tracey Needham, lead nurse for clinical and systems development in Cwmbran, and Elizabeth Price, a practice coach in Cwmbran.

Mr Haley was presented the Learning and Innovation Award for facilitating innovative new training and development opportunities for colleagues.

Tracey Needham was awarded with the Nursing Innovation Award for improving systems and ensuring the public have access to accurate and up-to-date health advice and information.

Ms Price received the Nursing Patient Care Award for being an excellent role model and delivering higgh quality patient care.

There was also an award for David Green, a paramedic from Tredegar.

Mr Green was given the Gail Williams Award for Clinical and Operational Excellence for his professionalism and exemplary clinical skills at a complex 999 call.

Chief Executive Jason Killens said: “Our staff awards are a brilliant way to recognise the sterling efforts of staff and volunteers who demonstrate overwhelming commitment and do a great job for the people of Wales, every day.

“The Covid-19 pandemic meant we couldn’t host the ceremony in the usual way this year, but it has given us the opportunity to pause and reflect on our achievements in a different way.

“It’s been a really tough year for the NHS, so it’s more important than ever to take stock of the last 12 months and say a big thank you to our people, without whom Wales’ national ambulance service simply would not exist.”

Chair Martin Woodford added: “Often, our people don’t realise that what they do is special; they see it as part of their daily job, so the staff awards are an excellent way to shine a light on their work and recognise that effort.

“We heard some incredible stories as part of the ceremony, and I’d like to extend a huge heartfelt congratulations to all of our winners.”