WHETHER you’re looking to jet off on a city break or dream of sunning yourself on a far-flung beach, there’s one thing on every holidaymaker's mind - when will it be safe to travel?

With a coronavirus vaccine expected by the end of the year and the aviation industry campaigning for fast-track Covid testing at arrivals, going abroad next year might not be as impossible as you first thought.

Skyscanner's Senior Global Brand Director, Jo McClintock said: "Over the last few months we've seen travellers in the UK reacting to changes as they happen.

"Obviously, it’s early days but with the promising vaccine news hitting the headlines we did see an immediate spike in searches for travel next spring and summer.

"As an industry, we wholeheartedly welcome these advances in vaccine development. We believe this is the single biggest factor in restoring traveller confidence."

As purse strings get tighter, finding a deal for your next vacation has arguably never been more important.

A spokesperson for travel site Expedia said: “There are certainly some deals out there for travellers who are looking to book a trip months in advance. If that is the case, we highly recommend booking with flexibility.”

Here’s everything you need to know about travelling abroad:

What are the current rules?

Anyone arriving in the UK from most countries, including British nationals, must self-isolate for 14 days.

Exceptions are made for anyone arriving from the Common Travel Area of Ireland, Channel Islands or the Isle of Man - or countries in travel corridors with the UK.

Travellers must fill in a “passenger locator” form with contact details and their UK address.

If you fail to provide accurate information then you could be fined up to £3,200 in England or £1,920 in Wales.

There is also a fine of £100 for not filling in the passenger locator form.

During the 14 day self-isolation period, starting the day of arrival, people should not:

Use taxis or public transport

Go to work, school or public areas

Have visitors except for essential support

Go out to buy food or other essential items if they can rely on others.

What happens if I break the quarantine rules?

It is against the law to break quarantine rules and people who do it face a fine and could get a criminal record.

Anyone not self-isolating when they should be can receive a £1,000 fine in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, or £480 in Scotland. In England repeat offenders can be fined up to £10,000.

Am I entitled to statutory sick pay if I have to self isolate?

You may not get statutory sick pay if you have to self isolate, unless you meet the required conditions such as showing coronavirus symptoms.

Can I get a refund if I need to cancel my holiday?

If your trip is not cancelled by the operator, you will most likely not be able to claim a refund.

If you have booked a flexi travel option you may be able to rebook your flight, train or ferry for a different date - however this could incur a cost but is the safest way to ensure you keep your money.

Some accommodation sites, such as Airbnb, have filters that allow you to select accommodation with “cancellation flexibility”.

ABTA state that booking a package holiday offers the best level of protection because customers will not lose out if circumstances around the pandemic change, such as updates to Foreign Office advice, which mean that their holiday could not go ahead as planned.

When booking your holiday it is worth signing up to the Foreign Office email alerts to get the most up to date information ahead of departure.

People travelling to destinations on the UK travel corridor list will not need to quarantine when they arrive in either country.

Can I get a Covid test at the airport?

The aviation industry have reiterated calls for a rapid testing scheme to replace quarantine after the sector saw huge losses this year as a result of the coronavirus.

The UK Government's transport secretary Grant Shapps has suggested rapid testing - which can give a result in under an hour - could eventually "open the way" for quarantine-free travel.

Heathrow currently offers an £80 pre-flight coronavirus test on some flights to Hong Kong, which requires a recent negative test for entry from the UK.

Here are some of the best bargain flights for Easter 2021 from Bristol Airport:

Price: £59 return

Destination: Bilbao, Spain

Dates: 4 - 11 April

Using price comparison site Momondo we've found the cheapest flights from Bristol to holiday hotspot Bilbao.

Flying with Easyjeteach way the journey takes just one hour and 45 minutes.

Average temperatures in Bilbao are around 17 degrees, so it's ideal weather for sight-seeing and hiking some of the mountain ranges whilst soak up some spring time sun.

To book visit Momondo.

Price: £50 return

Destination: Edinburgh

Dates: 4 - 11 April

Hopefully by Easter we will have more of a handle on the coronavirus outbreak making it safer to travel.

A quick flight of just over an hour from Bristol can get you to Scotland's stunning capital.

Steeped in history and surrounded by beauty there's something for everyone in Edinburgh and it's not too far from home.

For more information visit Momondo.

Price: £62 return

Destination: Krakow, Poland

Dates: 4 - 11 April

In the southern part of Poland, on the border with the Czech Republic sits the jaw-dropping beautiful medieval city of Krakow.

Situated on the Vistula River in Lesser Poland Province, the city dates back to the 7th century.

Jam-packed with coffee houses, bars and shops this cosmopolitan hub is the ideal city break.

Visit Momondo for more.

Price: £62 return

Destination: Faro, Portugal

Dates: 5 - 12 April

Located on the edge of the beloved Algarve, Faro airport is one of the easiest destinations to fly to if you want to explore a bit of this wonderful country.

From a celebrated culture and heritage to divine cuisine and daily pastel de-nata's there's so much to learn and love about Portugal.

To see the deal visit Momondo.

Price: £83 return

Destination: Rome, Italy

Dates: 5 - 12 April

Home to the smallest country in the world, the Vatican City, Rome is a feast for all the senses and is steeped in a rich history.

With plenty to see the main attractions of Italy's capital include the Colleseum, Pantheon, and Trevi Fountain.

You can fly from Bristol to Rome for a bargain price of £83 in April.

Will you be going on holiday in 2021? Let us know where in the comments.