THE Welsh Government will invest £35 million to deliver 400 low carbon homes produced by Welsh companies.

The housing programme has already pumped £3 million into a Pobl Group scheme to build 90 zero-carbon social homes in Blaenau Gwent this year.

The Welsh Government’s innovative housing programme encourages low carbon and energy efficient housing through modern methods of construction. This is done by using Welsh timber and supply chains to help move the country towards a low-carbon economy.

The housing and local government Minister, Julie James, said: “This £35 million investment will deliver 400 factory-built homes, all of which will be produced by local Welsh companies and their supply chains.

“We are committed to building more high-quality homes in factories here in Wales.

“In Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, Clwyd Alyn Housing Association have shown what we can achieve together. With local suppliers, they have built 38 timber-framed, low carbon homes with extremely low running costs which will put more money in tenant’s pockets.

“Partnering with Williams Homes, a Bala-based company, means the frames were all manufactured locally. This created six training opportunities and helped Welsh businesses using modern methods of construction to grow. I’m pleased to see residents are now moving in to these fantastic homes and seeing the benefits.”

The executive director of development at ClywydAlyn, Craig Sparrow, said: “We always embrace the local community in our plans to build new and innovative housing, but by working closely in partnership with our designers, contractors and the Welsh Government, it allowed us to gain unanimous support from local members and council planning officers for the innovative new scheme, enabling us to deliver many benefits to the local community.

“The innovative housing programme provided by the Welsh Government, has been vital in delivering a project which has stretched the boundaries by embracing new technology and modern methods of construction to build high quality, ultra-low carbon homes for our residents.

“Projects like this play an important role in reducing fuel poverty, whilst re-energising employment opportunities to support the local economy, both of which help us deliver our mission to tackle poverty.”