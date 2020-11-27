THESE defendants have all just been sent to prison after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

MACAULEY RICHARD DAVIES, 21 of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted two counts of assaulting police officers.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.

JAKE ANTHONY FLETCHER, 25, of West Street, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with ketamine and cannabis in his blood and driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for 30 months.

RAYMOND SEAN OAKLEY, 35, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was sent to prison for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He has to pay his victim £100 compensation.

MATHEW MORGAN, 31, of Gordon Road, Swffryd, Abertillery, was jailed for 18 weeks for stealing meat from the Nisa store in Croespenmaen and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious

liquid, attempted burglary and theft.

KYLE JOHN JONES, 33, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was sent to prison for 10 weeks for stealing chocolate worth £10 from Poundland on Commercial Street and being in breach of a suspended jail sentence for theft.

He must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH RUDGE, 35, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was sent to prison for 20 weeks for the criminal damage of carpet, bedding sheets and a lock and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

GARETH WAYNE MEYRICK, 51, of St Woolos Green, Cwmbran, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

LIAM TERRY JONES, 29, of Risca Road, Cross Keys, was locked up for 24 weeks after he admitted criminal damage by spitting in a Gwent Police van and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft and possession of heroin.

He also has to pay £100 compensation.