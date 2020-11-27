A NEWPORT couple have made special gifts for the first 200 babies born at the newly-opened Grange University Hospital's neonatal ward.

Jessica and James Rothwell, who live near Beechwood, Newport, started a business creating illustrated prints for nursery’s and children’s bedrooms – Tigercub Prints - during lockdown after designing some for their son Harry’s room, who is now 21 months.

The idea to donate 200 prints to the first 200 babies born in the neonatal unit at The Grange came from Mrs Rothwell after talking to her friend Holly Beckett, an intensive care nurse who is currently working at the hospital.

“I often talk to her about her job, so I know a lot,” she said. “She said that when they were moving to The Grange they were looking for artwork, and wanted to buy some of my prints.

“I was so happy they chose us, and also donated a few extra.

“After, I thought, I want to do something more. I spoke with my husband about doing something for the neonatal ward.

“I said I think we should donate prints for the parents of the babies as a keepsake for their time on the ward.

“He agreed 100 per cent”.

Talks were had with senior staff at the hospital who said yes. Each one is packaged in tissue paper so parents can enjoy unwrapping them, and also include a handwritten message.

Around 20 prints have been given out already.

“We are a small business," said Mrs Rothwell. "It does not make sense from a business perspective, but we are in a unique position where we can do good with our business”.

Both continue to work full-time alongside managing Tigercub Prints, and as a graphic designer Mr Rothwell designs and creates the prints, with Mrs Rothwell managing the business side.

“We dedicate all our free time to this business,” added Mrs Rothwell.

“It has surpassed all our expectations. It’s not about the money for us, we really love running the business and are so passionate about it”.

