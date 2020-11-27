A MAN has pleaded guilty to stealing more than £10,000 from a bank.

At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, Scott Randell, 37, of Heol Iago, Fochriw, Caerphilly, admitted one count of theft from Lloyds Bank.

The total amount stolen was £10,555.97.

Randell committed the offence between April 9 and July 6.

Sentence was adjourned and is due to take place at Newport Crown Court on December 8.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.