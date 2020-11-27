A PARTNERSHIP between the University of South Wales (USW) and two Newport-based charities has been praised by education inspectors.

In its report The Value of Youth Work Training, A sustainable model for Wales, Estyn – which inspects quality and standards in education and training in Wales – praised the work USW does with Newport charities Urban Circle and G-Expressions.

Both organisations were set up by Newport-born Loren Henry; Urban Circle - an independent youth arts organisation - in 2006, and G-Expressions, a few years later, after Urban Circle workers recognised there was a demand for dance among young people in the city.

In 2010, a change in the law meant one of the charities’ senior staff had to be educated to degree level, so Ms Henry went on to complete an undergraduate degree in youth and community work at USW in 2011 - followed by a master's degree in working with children and young people.

The relationship proved to be a fruitful one for Ms Henry, the university and the charities, after an agreement was reached for Urban Circle and G-Expressions to be based at USW’s Newport campus from the end of 2017.

And this joint working impressed the inspectors, who highlighted the benefits the partnership provides for the charities, their staff, the youngsters it helps, and youth work students at USW.

“This project is an excellent example of partnership working in the community and of the principle of educating and growing community leaders who lead by example and in turn educate the community around them,” they said.

“In this way, creative practitioners continue to drive change and improvement for young people.”

They added: “The project develops young people’s talents, engenders a love of learning, and gives them skills and qualifications for employment.

“The project also enables students on youth and community work degrees and MA courses to use the project as a work placement setting and HE staff and qualified ex-students often work as supervisors to the trainees.”

Ms Henry added: “Being a former student and now being based at the campus, I get support in so many different ways.

“The staff who used to teach me are still there on an emotional level, as a friend, a colleague, and they give me great advice.

“Being based at USW means we have access to USW’s Youth and Community staff, and am able to get high-level advice from experts, so you know it is going to be the right advice.”

Being in the campus is also a massive benefit to the youngsters who attend sessions organised by the charity.

“When I was younger I didn’t think that university was a place for me, but I was wrong about that, and it’s the same with some of these young people," she said.

Course leader Mick Conroy added: “For me, the partnership with Urban Circle and G-Expressions demonstrates the professional values and principles embedded in the Youth and Community Work courses here at USW.

“The recent Estyn report on Youth Work Training in Wales also shows the impact the USW Youth Work Course has in a number of other delivery areas, and highlights good practice in our assessment and professional placement work.”