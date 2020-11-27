Our theme this week was round. South Wales Argus Camera Club members shared their take on the theme and here we share just 10 of those pictures. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Squirrel: Belle Vue Park, Newport. Picture: Tim Dowd

Corridor: At the works in Ebbw Vale. Picture: Ian A Fewings

Beans: From a Monmouthshire garden. Picture: David Barnes

Berries: Frozen in time at Blaen Bran, Cwmbran. Picture: Rachel M Chiles

Sky: The view from David Williams garden on the Gaer

Fun: Rebecca Lee Morgan shared this picture of Gracie-Jane blowing bubbles at Tredegar House, Newport

Walk: The start or the end of the Wales Coast Path in Chepstow. Picture: Linda Hill

Sculpture: Wheel of coal drams at Maesycymmer. Picture: Angela Shipp

Glasses: Ian Agland shared this picture from Devauden Music Festival and is keeping his fingers crossed for 2021

View: The Roundhouse at Goldcliff near Newport. Picture: Sandra Cavill