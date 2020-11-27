A NEWPORT MS is backing Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, as research shows the impact of fuel poverty cost the Welsh NHS around £95 million each year.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, is supporting today's annual campaign day, which raises awareness of the physical and mental health of fuel poverty.

Every winter hundreds of thousands of people across Wales struggle to stay warm and healthy at home.

Rising energy costs, low incomes and energy inefficient homes leave them unable to afford even basic household essentials like energy, food and heating.

This year the situation is even more difficult with the pandemic squeezing household finances further and compelling people to spend more time in their homes.

Health conditions including COPD and asthma have also been worsened by the impact of cold homes.

Mr Griffiths said: “No one should have to endure living in a cold home – and this can have huge implications for both physical and mental health.

"With the cold and dark nights it’s critical, Welsh Government, our councils and other local organisations work together to support those most at risk.

"If any of my constituents are worried or need any advice, they shouldn’t hesitate to contact my office and we will do everything we can to help.”

A UK survey of 73 organisations supporting people in fuel poverty during the first wave of Covid-19, conducted by charity National Energy Action, showed that 95 per cent felt there was a moderate or high risk of more households cutting back on their energy use due to being forced to spend more time at home; and three quarters said they were concerned that there is a high risk of the increased building up of fuel debt this winter.