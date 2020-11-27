THE Welsh Conservatives have selected their candidate to stand in next year's Senedd elections.
Newport-born campaigner Michael Enea will be looking to win the seat from Welsh Labour's Jayne Bryant who recorded 43.8 per cent of the vote in 2016. The Conservative candidate in that election, Matthew Evans, received 29 per cent of the vote.
Following his selection as a candidate, Mr Enea said: “I’m greatly honoured to have been selected by the Newport West Conservatives to stand as their candidate in next year’s Senedd Election.
“Our city has great potential and is the ‘gateway to Wales’. We often hear that phrase, but it’s true.
“I will fight a dynamic, positive and hard hitting campaign to drive Newport forward.”
Newport West Conservative and Unionist Association chairman Huw Davies said: “Michael has a sold track track record on campaigning for the M4 Relief Road.
“He is a Newportonian through-and-through having grown up in Malpas and went to school at the former Queens Comprehensive.
“Michael is passionate about getting extra funding from the Welsh Government for the regeneration our City Centre.
“He wants to see a level-playing-field on business rates and will campaign for Newport to become a ‘free port’ city.”
