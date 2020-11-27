LIDL and Aldi have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday, November 29, 2020.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are looking ahead to Christmas with home wear and board games offered at discount prices.
These include:
Premier League football club pyjamas, available in a range of clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea for £12.99.
Monopoly is among a number of board games available, the popular family family classic is available for £14.99.
The Philips Wet/Dry Electric Shaver 3000 is available for £49.99.
The Avenue Luxury Leather Cognac Purse is £8.99 and available in black and brown.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain are very much focused on Christmas decorations.
These include:
Lidl are offering a 6ft non-drop tir Christmas tree for £24.99.
Christmas wreaths are on sale for £5.99 with four different designs to choose from.
Botanical decorations are on sale for £2.29, fill your home with natural Christmas scents with dried Citrus Slices, Lotus, Cinnamon Sticks, Star Anise and more.
