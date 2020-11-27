POSH comedian Jack Whitehall couldn't resist an opportunity to mock Donald Trump at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

Whitehall, 32, dubbed the US president a "squatter" while hosting this year’s edition of the annual ceremony, broadcast live to a virtual crowd from the Coliseum Theatre amid COVID-19 restrictions.

He began his opening gag reel by taking aim at new James Bond film, No Time To Die, which has been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic.

Whitehall also noted that the politician of the year gong, won in recent years by Rory Stewart and David Lammy, was absent in 2020.

He said: “We are here at the stunning Coliseum Theatre. Ah theatres, do you remember them? No, me neither.

“We were actually really lucky with this place as it was booked for the Bond premiere, so we got it at a bargain.

“2020 has of course been a year like no other. A global pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, the UK Government deciding it was time to stop feeding children, not to mention a squatter in the White House and finally the hope of a long-awaited vaccine.

“Look at it this way, how long ago does Tiger King feel?”

Hailing the awards for still going ahead despite the “s***astrophe that was 2020″, he added: “Spoiler alert – there is no politician of the year.”

Whitehall also poked fun at a viral video recorded by stars including Gal Gadot and Natalie Portman during the first months of the pandemic, of them singing John Lennon’s Imagine.

The clip, which was widely lampooned, also featured Jamie Dornan, Sia, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell and Norah Jones.

Threatening to play the song to viewers of the GQ Awards, Whitehall said: “So don’t you want to hear the millionaires singing the beautiful ballad?”

Instead he introduced a performance by the Mercury Prize-nominated band Sports Team.