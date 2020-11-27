First minister Mark Drakeford has announced that new coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in Wales next week.

Mr Drakeford revealed that all indoor entertainment, such as cinemas and bowling alleys, would be closed, and new rules will be brought in to manage the hospitality sector.

The first minister said that Wales needed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the next few weeks in order to "create more headroom for the Christmas period."

Over this weekend, the Welsh Government will be involved in discussions with the hospitality sector over new restrictions which will come into force on Friday.

Mr Drakeford said he was unable to give detail today and as those discussions were ongoing, but would make the announcement on Monday.

However, he added that "nothing was off the table."

Speaking at the Welsh Government briefing, the first minister said: "We here in Wales need to use the coming weeks to reduce the spread of the virus and create more headroom for the Christmas period.

"This does not mean a return to the firebreak measures, but we have to take further actions to reinforce the current national measures we have in place.

"We will focus on those places where we meet and where coronavirus thrives."

Additional actions, he said, would be based on SAGE advice, taking into consideration the circumstances that "we face here in this country."

Mr Drakeford announced that cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment will be closed, and revealed new restrictions in the hospitality industry would come into force on Friday.

He added: "I know just how hard the sector has worked to put measures in place to protect the public.

"We know it will be a worrying time for all those in the industry."

A new package of financial support would be put together over the weekend, the first minister said.

The new arrangements will apply to all of Wales.