A GRANDFATHER has avoided going straight to jail after he was caught red-handed trafficking amphetamine and cannabis in a “well-known drug dealing area”.

When 53-year-old Alan Smith’s home was later searched by police, they found more than £1,500 stashed in an Adidas sports bag.

James Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “At around 6.45pm on December 4, 2019, the defendant was stopped by officers in Navigation Street in the Trethomas area of Caerphilly.

“It is an area well-known for the dealing of drugs.

“He had a large bag of cannabis weighing 28g and a ball of amphetamine weighing 22.3g.

“When officers went to his home nearby, they found an Adidas bag full of cash.”

Police also uncovered bigger quantities of amphetamine and cannabis, 140.3g and 247.5g respectively.

The total amount of the drug recovered had a potential street value of £3,860.

Mr James added that Smith told officers the £1,570 they found in the sports bag was from the sale of a motorbike.

The defendant, of Newport Road, Trethomas, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

He had previous convictions for possession of drugs but none for trafficking offences.

Rosamund Rutter, for Smith, said her client was a grandfather and a carer because of a family tragedy that happened two years ago.

She added: “He was a long-term drug user who was unfortunately and sadly addicted to amphetamine and cannabis for 30 years.

“Since his arrest, the defendant has abstained from taking them.

“He is a former factory worker who was made redundant in 2016.

“Mr Smith is thoroughly ashamed for what he has done. He was selling to friends to fund his habit.

“He never wishes to take drugs again. There has been a substantial delay in the case for which no reason has been provided.”

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Thomas, jailed Smith for 10 months, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £149 surcharge.