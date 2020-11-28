A NEWPORT man has hit out at both the council and a leading supermarket for what he claims is a lack of responsibility in tackling fly-tipping in his area.

Bodrul Hussain lives on South Market Street, in Pill.

He says that the problem with fly-tipping in the area has become so bad that rats are now a common sight.

Sofas, rubbish and an overflowing clothes donation bin are among the problems on the street.

“Our street does truly feel like it’s been neglected over the years,” he said.

Fly tipping in South Market Street

“We have a rat infestation in our street due to the lack of cleaning.

“This is the state of my street on many occasions.

“We have some private tenants who live in this street and make it look like a dump. We are really disappointed that no action is being taken.”

He claims that both Newport City Council and Asda - who have a store opposite the street - are passing the buck when it comes to tackling the problem.

“This is an ongoing problem we are facing with Asda and the council,” he said.

“Every time we complain they blame each other and say they’re not responsible.”

Fly tipping in South Market Street

However, the council rejected Mr Hussain’s accusation, saying that there are in fact regular clean-ups of South Market Street.

“While we share the resident’s frustration about the irresponsibility and selfishness of people not properly disposing of their own waste, the council completely refutes his claim that the street is not cleaned,” a spokesman said.

“South Market Street is cleaned by our street cleansing team once a week and we also regularly remove fly-tipping from the public highway.

“There is absolutely no excuse for fly-tipping. Weekly recycling collections and fortnightly waste collections have continued throughout the pandemic. It is also possible to book appointments to visit the household waste recycling centre or arrange for bulky waste to be picked up.

Fly tipping in South Market Street

“We would urge anyone with information about who is responsible to contact the council. We will take action against those responsible for blighting the environment and causing unnecessary cost if we have the evidence.”

A spokesperson from Asda also stated that the supermarket had been working with the council to continually clean up the street.

They also noted that a request had been made for increased collections of donations at the clothes donation bin.