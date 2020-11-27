'NOTHING is off the table’ when it comes to hospitality restrictions, first minister Mark Drakeford has warned.

Mr Drakeford announced new restrictions on the hospitality sector will come into force next Friday to try and combat the rising rates of coronavirus in Wales.

Discussions will take place between the sector and the Welsh Government this weekend to set out what those restrictions could look like, but the first minister said that “nothing was off the table.”

Asked if businesses should be preparing for the worst, Mr Drakeford said: “We want to work with the sector for a couple of days to make sure we get this right and that will be worth the wait until the announcement on Monday.”

Arrangements will also be agreed over the weekend for the details of a financial support package to help the sector.

READ MORE:

While indoor entertainment will be forced to close completely, and new restrictions will be placed on the hospitality sector, non-essential retailers, gyms and hairdressers will be allowed to remain open as they currently are.

The first minister was asked why the hospitality sector was facing harsher rules when other areas, such as supermarkets, were not.

Mr Drakeford said: “Firstly, it is the length of time people spend in them.

“You will pass people in shops, but you are not sitting down for an hour and a half near the same people.

“You are not likely to be drinking alcohol walking around a supermarket, but you are when you are sitting down in a restaurant.

“Even when they are very well run, they can be a cause of coronavirus spreading.”