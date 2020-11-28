The Stoma and Colorectal Nursing Department at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport won the ‘Innovative Care in the Care Home Sector’ category at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards in 2019. Sue Bradley finds out about this team’s important role.

LEARNING to live with a stoma or ileostomy is a necessity for many who undergo surgery on their large or small intestines.

Operations for bowel cancer, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease can leave patients with an opening in their stomachs for the passing of waste, either on a temporary basis or for the rest of their lives.

In a normal year, the Colorectal Nursing Department at the Royal Gwent Hospital helps hundreds of people as they prepare for surgery and convalesce during the days and weeks that follow.

Subsequently, ongoing support, guidance and reassurance is provided by a team of stoma nurses, whose work involves visiting patients in their homes, or in the case of many older people, their care homes.

Last year an individual helped by both teams took time to show their appreciation by nominating the Stoma and Colorectal Nursing Department for the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards.

Senior nurse Donna Lafferty, one of those who attended the ceremony towards the end of 2019, describes how the accolade gave everybody a lift.

“I felt so proud of the ward and the stoma department because I know the work they put in and the passion they have for their patients and the fact this had been recognised was amazing,” she says.

“In addition, we were one of three finalists for the Aneurin Bevan Patient Choice Awards, a testament to the way they go over and above what’s required of them.”

Like many hospital departments and nursing teams, Covid-19 has made a huge impact on the way the Stoma and Colorectal Nursing Department operates, placing huge pressures on an already busy team and increasing the levels of stress felt by patients.

Whether it’s been helping those most in need of surgery to have their operations ahead of the first lockdown, finding new means of communications to enable people in hospitals to talk to their relatives or continuing to provide effective support and reassurance to those getting used to life with a stoma, the team has risen to every challenge.

“The ages of the people we help stretch from late teens to eighties or nineties, which encompasses a wide range of abilities when it comes to technology,” Ms Lafferty explains. “We’ve used whatever devices we can to make life better for our patients, and found ways to help those who need a different approach.”

More recently a ‘green pathway’ has been set up to enable elective surgeries to take place while minimising the infection risk as much as possible.

“We have been doing some surgery but this is a more robust way through which we’re trying to get through the back log that’s built up,” says Ms Lafferty. “The safety of our patients is paramount in all we do.”

