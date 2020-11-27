CAMPAIGNERS in Magor have shared their delight after a report into transport issues on and around the M4 threw its support behind plans for a walkway railway station they have been lobbying for since 2012.

On Thursday the South East Wales Transport Commission – known as the Burns Commission after chairman Lord Terry Burns – published its findings into creating an alternative to the proposed M4 relief road after the plans were scrapped.

In the report the commission outlines issues with congestion on the M4, and suggests a number of ways of alleviating the issues, including a new transport network running from Cardiff to Newport, which incorporates Magor.

Members of the MAGOR Group – started eight years ago with the aim of introducing a first walkway station on the UK rail network in more than a century – have said they are thrilled with the findings.

The station – which residents say is backed by 95 per cent of the village – will have no car park and will only be accessible to walkers and cyclists, if it goes ahead.

“During the eight years, awareness of climate change has been increasing and Welsh Government brought in the Active Travel Act,” the group said in a statement.

“The station has the potential to remove thousands of car journeys and their associated pollution each year off the B4245.

READ MORE:

“This is in an area that up to now has been short of good public transport links. The opening of the station will go some way to mitigate the effects of the cancellation of the M4 Relief Road for our community.”

Ted Hand, founder of the group, said it was “biggest moment so far in our history and a massive motivation”.

The grouped thanked local councils, the community, and politicians for their support.

The network of alternative transport proposed by the commission (Picture: South East Wales Transport Commission)

Newport East MS John Griffiths, a long-time supporter of the idea, said: “This is really positive news about a future station at Magor – and I want to pay tribute to the local campaigners for making this vision now a very real prospect.

“This can be a real driver to reducing car usage locally and when we are also tackling a climate emergency, prioritising and investing in public transport makes both environmental and economic sense.”

And his Parliamentary counterpart Jessica Morden said: "It's good to see this formal recognition of the potential of a new station for Magor and Undy. There is a clear need to address the demand for improved public transport in the area, which has a fast-growing population.

“I am very supportive of this excellent campaign for a new station which has been led by an enthusiastic group of volunteers, and I will continue to work with them to pursue the aspects of the project that lie with the Department for Transport as the local MP."