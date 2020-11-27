A FEMALE drug dealer who was trafficking cocaine, cannabis and temazepam has walked free from court after a judge handed her a suspended sentence.
Rachael Edwards, 30, of Elmhurst, Trevethin, Pontypool, was told hers was an “exceptional” and that she was a “very vulnerable person”.
Prosecutor Meirion Davies said police found drugs after they raided the defendant’s home last November.
They also discovered snap bags, electronic weighing scales and a mobile phone with drug-related messages.
MORE NEWS
Edwards pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, cannabis and tamezepam with intent to supply.
The defendant was “effectively of good character” and had no previous convictions for relevant offences.
Tom Roberts, mitigating, said his client suffered with mental health issues.
He added: “There has been a delay in this case. She is assessed as presenting a low risk to the public.
“The prospect of rehabilitation is realistic.”
At Cardiff Crown Court, the judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Edwards: “You are aged 30. You pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity to supplying cocaine, cannabis and temazepam.
“Police discovered the drugs when they raided your home on November 15, 2019.”
He added: “You have been very frank about your involvement.
“You are a vulnerable person and you have no previous convictions.
“You have been assessed as posing a low risk of reconviction.”
Sparing her immediate custody “in an exceptional course” he jailed her for 18 months, suspended for two years.
Edwards must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
She will face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings in the new year.