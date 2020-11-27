PLANS for a major redevelopment of Newport’s historic market will be decided by councillors next week.

The £12 million scheme, recommended for approval by council planners, includes introducing a food court to the ground floor of the Grade II-listed building, which will accommodate 15-20 units, including a bar and around 100 seats.

A redeveloped market is proposed to provide a minimum of 30 units for existing traders, with space for new businesses.

New workspace offices would be created on the floor above the indoor market, including a workspace hub with rental desks, offices and meeting rooms.

The proposals also include converting the upper floors of Griffin and Riverside House from residential and office use to provide 42 affordable apartments.

Within the existing Griffin House buildings, 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom apartments are planned, while nine two-bedroom and three one-bedroom are proposed at Riverside House.

A gym and four lifestyle units are also proposed on the ground floor of Riverside House.

Original proposals included 20 serviced apartments but these have been withdrawn following concerns about the impact of a rooftop extension.

Four objections were lodged over the plans and one comment made in support.

An artist's impression of the revamped market

Objectors say many of the existing traders will not be staying, claiming only one business has signed up to the proposal.

It is also claimed the plans have “little regard to the historical and cultural importance of the market”.

But a planning report recommending approval says the scheme has paid “special regard to the desirability of preserving the longevity of the building”.

“It is considered that the works would retain the market use along with a mix of leisure, business and residential uses to provide a sustainable future use of the listed building whilst seeking to retain, where possible, the internal features of historical significance,” it says.

The economic and regeneration benefits of the ‘flagship’ scheme “cannot be underestimated”, the council’s regeneration manager says in the report.

“It is of high priority both in order to lever the council’s remaining assets within the city centre as drivers for regeneration and investment, and also due to the precarious economic position of the Market itself in light of changing retail habits, the relocation of the primary shopping area to Friars Walk and Kingsway, and the increasingly poor condition of the building structure,” the manager says.

The plans would also help meet a need for affordable housing in the Stow Hill ward, where there is an annual shortfall of 70 homes, the report says.

The council’s planning committee will decide the plans at a meeting on Wednesday, December 2.