BARRIERS have been put up at a Newport park in an effort to stop illegal encampments.
A metal gate and large boulders have been place around the entrance to Sandpiper Park in Duffryn, preventing unauthorised vehicles from parking on the football pitches.
It comes after, in July, residents claimed to have been subject to "intimidating" and "abusive" behaviour from travellers who set up an encampment at the park.
READ MORE:
- Extra staff to be posted on trains in Wales as anti-social behaviour on the rise.
- First minister announces new coronavirus restrictions to be introduced in Wales.
- This Newport family is donating 200 gifts to new babies at Gwent's new hospital.
Restrictions put in place by the Welsh Government during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic meant the group of travellers could not be moved on.
But, following a consultation with residents, the council have now installed these barriers to prevent a similar situation from repeating itself.
Authorised vehicles can still be able to pass through the gate, as can cyclists and pedestrians.
The traveller camp set up in Sandpiper Park in July.
A spokesman for Newport City Council said: "Following consultation with local residents and members, the council has undertaken work to stop unauthorised vehicles accessing Sandpiper Park.
"We have constructed an alternative access track and installed suitable restrictor barriers to ensure the footway is safely available for pedestrians/cyclists.
Boulders and the gate installed to prevent unauthorised access to the park.
"Large stone boulders have also been installed to the perimeter of the grass verge to restrict unauthorised access in the future.
"Authorised vehicles can still access the site should the need arise via the locked barrier."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment