MASS testing could be on the way for Welsh schools according to the first minister.
Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing earlier today, Mark Drakeford was asked whether he was worried about parents pulling their children out of school before the end of term.
Across the Gwent area many schools have seen entire year groups in self-isolation due to outbreaks of coronavirus among pupils and staff.
Maendy Primary in Cwmbran was closed entirely recently as an attempt to combat rising case levels.
Mr Drakeford said: "I hope parents will know just how important those weeks at the end of term are.
"Children get enormous benefits from being in school around their peers.
"There's more that we want to do to organise with schools so whole year groups don't have to be sent home if there is one positive test.
"This could mean mass testing in schools."