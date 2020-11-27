A PRIMARY school in Blaenau Gwent is to close fully due to the number of staff self-isolating.

Glanhowy Primary School in Tredegar will be closed until Monday, December 7, with pupils accessing education remotely.

Blaenau Gwent council said the high level of self-isolation currently being experienced is “not due to an increase in positive cases within the school, but as a direct result of an increase in the prevalence of the Covid-19 virus both throughout the area and region”.

Cases of Covid-19 in Blaenau Gwent are amongst the highest in Wales at present, with 41 further cases confirmed on Friday.

A council spokesman said: “After working to explore all possible options, and in consideration of the fact that the safety and wellbeing of all pupils and staff is of paramount importance, on the advice of the council, a decision has been taken to implement a full school closure.

“The school has faced significant challenges, particularly over the course of the last week and has worked tirelessly in order to maintain school-based provision.

“Importantly, all pupils will be able to continue to access education remotely via the extensive blended learning offer which the school has established.

“The closure will come into effect at the end of the school day on Friday, November 27 and will open on Monday, December 7.”