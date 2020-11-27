BLAENAU Gwent council has abandoned plans to buy Ebbw Vale’s Festival Park shopping centre.

The contentious proposal to purchase the retail site – which hosted the final UK Garden Festival in 1992 – had been backed by councillors at a meeting last month, despite opposition from the authority’s Labour group.

Proposals, aimed at securing the future of the site, could have included housing and business units, but the purchase was subject to funding from the Welsh Government and a further report relating to commercial negotiations.

But at a further meeting on Thursday, the council decided not to move forward with the plans.

Cllr Steve Thomas, leader of the council’s Labour group, said it was “a victory for common sense”.

But he added: “One has to ask why the Independent leadership group, who were so strident and certain of going into this risky venture last month, has now performed an embarrassing U-turn.

“They were so certain of their case that they outvoted us three times.

“What really caused them to pull out?”

Councillor Dai Davies, deputy leader and executive member for regeneration and economic development, said the council has worked to support the current owners in their ambition to make the Festival Park shopping site a success in a “very demanding trading environment”.

“However, following recent developments in terms of the council and Welsh Government’s proposed acquisition of the site, the subject of earlier council reports, we have decided not to take our interest in acquiring the site any further,” he said.

“Any development of the site should now be left to private investors and their plans to take it forward.”

Cwm councillor Derrick Bevan said he was ‘pleased’ by the outcome.

“The residents had been told nothing about this development and have been treated with contempt,” he added.

“I insist that in future they share all plans with the public on such significant projects. The people of Ebbw Vale deserve to know the facts.”