MORRISONS is urging people who work in over 30 different professions to check their receipts having extended their 10% discount offer.
One of the big four UK supermarkets, alongside Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s, Morrisons is popular with Brits for their weekly shop.
The supermarket giant recently revealed it was offering 10 per cent off shopping for people in 16 jobs.
But now Morrisons have extended the offer, almost doubling the number of jobs included listing 30 eligible professions.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport men jailed at city's magistrates’ court this month
- Tigercub Prints are donating 200 gifts to The Grange University Hospital
- Anti-social behaviour on trains in Wales on the rise
The discount will last until January 3 as a “thank you” to frontline workers who put themselves at risk at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify you job role must qualify for a Blue Light card – if it does, you can claim the discount at any Morrisons store in the UK.
Does your job qualify?
- 4x4 Response
- Ambulance Service
- Blood Bikes
- Border Force
- British Army
- Cave Rescue
- Community First Responders
- Fire Service
- Highways England Traffic Officer
- HM Armed Forces Veterans
- HM Coastguard
- HM Prison Service
- Immigration Enforcement
- Lowland Search and Rescue
- Ministry of Defence Fire Service
- Ministry of Defence Police
- Mountain Rescue
- NHS
- Police
- Red Cross
- Reserve Armed Forces
- Royal National Lifeboat Institution
- Royal Air Force
- Royal Marines
- Royal Navy Search and Rescue
- Second Line Responders
- Social Care Workers
- St Andrews Ambulance
- St John Ambulance
- UK Visas and Immigration employees
Morrisons stores continue to remain open during the pandemic as essential retailers.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive