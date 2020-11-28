I'M A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is one of the country's most popular shows in the run up to Christmas every year.

This year's celebrities have had to settle for cold winder nights in Wales with the show set at Gwrych Castle, with the coronavirus pandemic stopping the show from being produced in its usual setting of the Australian jungle.

Fans may be left feeling short-changed this year as the highly anticipated show will not run for its usual three weeks from it's UK base.

So why has the ITV hit show been cut short and when will it end? This is what you need to know.

When will the show end?

I’m a Celebrity began on November 15 this year, and ITV has announced the end date will be Friday, 4 December - two days before it was expected to conclude.

This means the contestants will be in the castle for two weeks and five days rather than three weeks.

The finale will air for an extended period of one-and-a-half hours - from 9pm until 10.30pm on ITV1/STV.

Since the show is shorter than usual, contestants will begin to be voted out by the audience on November 27.

Why has it been cut short?

The reasons behind the premature finale have not been disclosed by ITV bosses. However, several obstacles had to be overcome earlier in the year to get the show on air, so it could be down to a number of factors related to the pandemic.

This year the show had to be moved to Gwrych Castle in Wales - rumoured to be haunted - to the despair of the celebrity contestants. This is in stark contrast to the usual set up in New South Wales, Australia.

Who is expected to win?

While Olympian Mo Farrah was the firm favourite on the run up to the show going Live, bookies have now ruled him out of the running.

Instead, Eastenders barman and bushtucker trial favourite Shane Richie and self-declared ‘terrified of everything’ Radio One DJ Jordan North are front runners for the crown. North is in the lead with odds of 10/11.

Paralympian Hollie Arnold, 26, has the bookmakers’ highest odds to get the boot on 27 November’s show.

Where can I watch I’m a Celebrity?

You can watch the live shows every night, except a Saturday, at 9pm on ITV or later on ITV catch up.