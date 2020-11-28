A PAEDOPHILE who downloaded more than 140,000 indecent images of children has escaped a prison sentence.
Kent Yip, 39, viewed the staggering number of pictures and films over a four-year period, Newport Crown Court heard.
Paul Hewitt, prosecuting, said 288 of those images were classed at category A – these involve children being raped.
There were 209 at category B and 140,362 at category C, the least serious category.
Yip, of Llanfedw Close, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
He also admitted being in possession of an extreme pornographic image portraying a person performing a sexual act with an animal.
The offences were committed between February 6, 2015 and July 10, 2019.
Marian Lewis, mitigating, said: “The defendant was living a reclusive lifestyle.
“He has taken steps to deal with his problem and is thoroughly ashamed.”
The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees, said she was prepared to spare Yip a prison sentence because there was a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation".
He was sentenced to a three-year community order.
Yip must complete 35 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant must register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.
