A PAEDOPHILE who downloaded more than 140,000 indecent images of children has escaped a prison sentence.

Kent Yip, 39, viewed the staggering number of pictures and films over a four-year period, Newport Crown Court heard.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Paul Hewitt, prosecuting, said 288 of those images were classed at category A – these involve children being raped.

There were 209 at category B and 140,362 at category C, the least serious category.

MORE NEWS

Yip, of Llanfedw Close, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

He also admitted being in possession of an extreme pornographic image portraying a person performing a sexual act with an animal.

The offences were committed between February 6, 2015 and July 10, 2019.

Marian Lewis, mitigating, said: “The defendant was living a reclusive lifestyle.

“He has taken steps to deal with his problem and is thoroughly ashamed.”

The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees, said she was prepared to spare Yip a prison sentence because there was a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation".

He was sentenced to a three-year community order.

Yip must complete 35 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.