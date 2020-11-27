THE number of rats in Newport has soared during lockdown.

There are now thought to be 2.2 rats for every person in the city.

The population has increased to 321,937 this year, boosted by quiet urban areas and plenty of waste food.

Jenny Rathbone, from Newport Pest Control company pest.co.uk, said: “They say you are only ever 6ft away from a rat – and in typical 2020 fashion it’s now more likely in Newport than ever this year.

“We are seeing a huge increase in rat problems throughout Newport as lockdown has really helped them breed in relative peace with closed properties with poor waste management practices providing them with plentiful food and shelter."

Rats have enjoyed a bumper year, breeding like crazy during lockdown and making their nests in vacant buildings in quiet streets with poor waste practices.

Pest control firm pest.co.uk reports that numbers of rats in the infestations they have been called to have been 25 per cent larger this year than last.

Rats can typically have six litters of between six and 12 pups each year and a group of rats carries the nickname of a “mischief”, giving a clue to the damage and chaos a large infestation can cause.

“The problem we have right now is that rats are trying to bed down for Winter, and this will happen when we get a few cold snaps”, adds Rathbone

This is how to keep them out of your homes:

Block up holes – Fill any gaps in brickwork, shed doors and any holes on external walls of your home including cellars and attics

Clear cupboards – Empty unused cupboards of bags, clothes, rags and keep them clean

Secure all food sources – Make sure food is not left out, tidy away any open food sources and keep worktops and floors clean of crumbs

Prepare traps – by leaving out rat traps you can pre-empt any future infestation, however it is better to bait with official rat poison than leaving food scraps out

“The main thing to remember is rats need food and shelter to breed, so any food source should be quickly cleaned away – keeping bin and yard areas clean and tidy is key to keeping rats under control”, said Jenny Rathbone.